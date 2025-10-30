Pamela Paramour’s Newly Released "Forget the Weight, Let’s Get Healthy" is an Empowering Guide to Lasting Wellness Through Faith, Balance, and Self-Discovery
“Forget the Weight, Let’s Get Healthy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Paramour is an inspiring and practical resource that helps readers shift their focus from dieting to overall well-being. Drawing from her own life journey, Paramour offers compassionate guidance toward physical, emotional, and spiritual health.
Saint Augustine, FL, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Forget the Weight, Let’s Get Healthy”: an encouraging and transformative approach to wellness rooted in real-life experience. “Forget the Weight, Let’s Get Healthy” is the creation of published author, Pamela Paramour, a North Carolina native, began dancing at just two and a half years old and trained in ballet at the North Carolina School of the Arts. After a successful career as a professional dancer, teacher, and choreographer, she transitioned into fitness and became a certified exercise physiologist with the American College of Sports Medicine. Her work took her to Los Angeles and New York City, where she also worked as a New York City Playboy Bunny while pursuing dance.
In her forties, Pam battled severe depression and significant weight gain but spent over a decade rebuilding her health. Now, she shares her story to inspire others, emphasizing that lasting weight loss begins with focusing on overall well-being. She lives in Florida, where she enjoys photography, beach walks, and time with her three grown children and beloved “fur grandbabies.”
Paramour shares, “What if I told you all diets work? They do; they just are not sustainable. Over the last few decades, people have become larger, unhappier, less active, sicker, and aging quicker. Why is this? It boils down to choices. Choosing healthier ways of living doesn’t just include diet and exercise. Weight gain is a result of the choices we make based on our circumstances. We lose and we gain over and over again.
Inside this book, you will be guided through all aspects of living healthier and happier lives, and in return, there will be weight loss.
If you are struggling with your weight or maybe the aging process, there is hope. We will take it one step at a time, delving deep into what makes you tick. You will learn to take better care of yourself and understand the root causes for weight gain and accelerated aging. You will be encouraged and motivated to make the changes necessary to create a new and vibrant you through daily activities. Every day will build on the next to slowly help you find your path to greatness.
It’s never too late to begin a journey toward a healthy lifestyle, and it doesn’t have to be overnight drastic measures. Inside, you will find simple and precise changes you can make to feel better, create energy, and get your spark back. No fad diets or crazy exercises will be found here. It comes from someone who has been there and done that. From depression to living the life I always dreamed of was a slow and tedious journey, and it is simplified here on these pages. Follow me through this journey, and be encouraged. If I can do it, so can you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Paramour’s new book is an uplifting and relatable tool for anyone seeking long-term health, joy, and confidence through balanced living and faith-based motivation.
Consumers can purchase “Forget the Weight, Let’s Get Healthy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Forget the Weight, Let’s Get Healthy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
