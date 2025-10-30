Neydin Milián’s Newly Released "Ollie Doesn’t Listen" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Introduces Young Readers to the Love of Jesus

“Ollie Doesn’t Listen: Based on Jesus’s Parable of the Lost Sheep” from Christian Faith Publishing author Neydin Milián is a charming tale that uses the familiar parable to teach children about God’s love, forgiveness, and care for every one of His sheep.