Neydin Milián’s Newly Released "Ollie Doesn’t Listen" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Introduces Young Readers to the Love of Jesus
“Ollie Doesn’t Listen: Based on Jesus’s Parable of the Lost Sheep” from Christian Faith Publishing author Neydin Milián is a charming tale that uses the familiar parable to teach children about God’s love, forgiveness, and care for every one of His sheep.
Baltimore, MD, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ollie Doesn’t Listen: Based on Jesus’s Parable of the Lost Sheep”: a delightful and faith-filled children’s book that brings one of Jesus’s most beloved parables to life in an engaging way. “Ollie Doesn’t Listen: Based on Jesus’s Parable of the Lost Sheep” is the creation of published author, Neydin Milián, a dedicated mother and follower of Christ.
Neydin Milián shares, “A little lamb drifts from the ninety-nine and learns to turn to Jesus. “Ollie Doesn’t Listen” teaches even the youngest readers about Jesus’s enduring love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neydin Milián’s new book is an uplifting resource for families, Sunday school teachers, and Christian educators seeking to instill biblical truths in a way children can understand and enjoy.
Consumers can purchase “Ollie Doesn’t Listen: Based on Jesus’s Parable of the Lost Sheep” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ollie Doesn’t Listen: Based on Jesus’s Parable of the Lost Sheep”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
