Barbara J. Forsyth’s Newly Released "Positive Actions Speak Louder Than Words" is an Engaging and Educational Collection of Bible-Based Plays Designed to Inspire

“Positive Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Drama Stories of the Bible for Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara J. Forsyth is a creative and faith-filled resource that uses drama to teach children valuable biblical lessons while developing reading skills, comprehension, and self-confidence.