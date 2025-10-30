Barbara J. Forsyth’s Newly Released "Positive Actions Speak Louder Than Words" is an Engaging and Educational Collection of Bible-Based Plays Designed to Inspire
“Positive Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Drama Stories of the Bible for Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara J. Forsyth is a creative and faith-filled resource that uses drama to teach children valuable biblical lessons while developing reading skills, comprehension, and self-confidence.
Ontario, CA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Positive Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Drama Stories of the Bible for Children”: a dynamic and educational collection of Bible-inspired plays for children. “Positive Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Drama Stories of the Bible for Children” is the creation of published author, Barbara J. Forsyth, based in Ontario, California, is an educator, and active member of the Aspiring Writer’s Forum and her local Bible study. She holds a degree in education from Taylor University and a master’s/reading specialist credential from California State University, Los Angeles, and has worked as a reading specialist and substitute teacher. Barbara is the author of Joy Comes in the Mourning and Holidays Throughout the Year, with a portion of her book sales supporting International Children’s Ministries in Haiti. Passionate about teaching children through drama, her plays help students develop reading skills, comprehension, and self-esteem while learning biblical lessons. Her work inspires both education and spiritual growth in young readers.
Forsyth shares, “I ask God that you may know what He wants you to do. I ask God to fill you with wisdom and understanding the Holy Spirit gives. Then your lives will please the Lord. You will do every kind of good work and you will know more about God. I pray that God’s great power will make you strong and that you will have joy as you wait and do not give up.
—Colossians 1:9b-2 New Life Version”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara J. Forsyth’s new book provides families, educators, and churches with an interactive way to bring Bible stories to life.
Consumers can purchase “Positive Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Drama Stories of the Bible for Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Positive Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Drama Stories of the Bible for Children”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
