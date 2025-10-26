Rachel Farris, CPA, Shares Vision for the Future of Accounting in Accounting Today — Highlighting Technology, Mentorship, and Entrepreneurship as Keys to Solving the Tale
San Francisco, CA, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tax Stack AI, a technology company redefining how accounting professionals leverage artificial intelligence, is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Rachel Farris, CPA, has been featured in Accounting Today with an article titled “Fixing the Accounting Pipeline: Technology, Mentorship, and Entrepreneurship.”
In the article, Farris addresses the ongoing shortage of accounting professionals — a crisis that has seen more than 300,000 accountants and auditors exit the profession between 2020 and 2022. She emphasizes that the solution goes far beyond compensation or work-life balance improvements. Instead, Farris calls for a bold reinvention of the accounting profession that integrates modern technology, renewed mentorship, and entrepreneurial opportunity.
Her article outlines three critical areas for progress:
Technology: Implementing AI and automation to streamline repetitive processes and allow accountants to focus on strategic, high-impact work.
Mentorship: Rebuilding authentic mentor-mentee relationships that foster belonging, professional confidence, and long-term growth.
Entrepreneurship: Encouraging innovative thinking and empowering professionals to explore new business models and creative problem-solving.
“Accountants are leaving not because they’ve lost their skills, but because we’ve lost their engagement,” said Rachel Farris, CPA, Founder and CEO of Tax Stack AI. “To rebuild the pipeline, we must modernize the work itself — combining the efficiency of AI with the mentorship and creativity that first drew people to the field.”
Through Tax Stack AI, Farris is helping firms evolve beyond compliance by providing AI-powered solutions that enhance human judgment, streamline tax strategy, and elevate client service. Her leadership reflects a new vision for accounting — one that merges innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship.
Farris’s full article, “Fixing the Accounting Pipeline: Technology, Mentorship, and Entrepreneurship,” is now available on Accounting Today.
About Tax Stack AI
Tax Stack AI is an AI-driven technology company empowering CPAs and accounting professionals to deliver smarter, faster, and more proactive client advisory services. Founded by Rachel Farris, CPA, the company’s mission is to bridge the gap between technology and human expertise — helping the profession thrive in an era of digital transformation.
About Tax Stack AI
Tax Stack AI is an AI-driven technology company empowering CPAs and accounting professionals to deliver smarter, faster, and more proactive client advisory services. Founded by Rachel Farris, CPA, the company’s mission is to bridge the gap between technology and human expertise — helping the profession thrive in an era of digital transformation.
Contact
