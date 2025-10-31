Nicholas Osborn's Hit Neo-Western Series from Wolfpack Publishing Adds 3 New Novels
Author Nicholas Osborn’s best selling Neo-Western Bullets Trilogy will expand with three new novels from Wolfpack Publishing. The Coward Rob Ford, The Fighting Earps, and Sure Shot promise thrilling tales blending classic Western themes with fantasy and horror. The hit series is praised as a fresh take on the genre that keeps you wanting more.
Gary, TX, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The continuation of Author Nicholas Osborn's Neo-Western Bullets Trilogy that ranked in the Top 100 Best Selling Contemporary Western novels on Amazon is set to saddle up with three new novels expanding the series from Wolfpack Publishing.
The new tales including The Coward Rob Ford, The Fighting Earps, and Sure Shot promise to deliver the same action-packed contemporary Western thrills readers have called "...a fresh take on the genre" that will "keep you wanting more."
The Bullets Trilogy, available now on Amazon, has captivated readers with its modern take on the genre, blending classic Western themes with fantasy and horror elements, all inspired by the history and myth of the West.
“I’m beyond excited to share these new stories spinning out of the Bullets Trilogy,” said Nicholas Osborn. “The Coward Rob Ford, The Fighting Earps, and Sure Shot push the boundaries of the Neo-Western genre, and I can’t wait for fans to dive deeper into the World of Bullets.”
The Bullets series has already earned praise for its shocking twists and unique perspective, making it a must-read for fans of Westerns and adventure fiction alike.
The series continues with the upcoming release of The Coward Rob Ford, following the legacy of the unsung influence of the one who pulled the trigger on the outlaw Jesse James. Readers can find the original Bullets Trilogy now at Amazon and directly from Wolfpack Publishing.
For more information, interview requests, or media inquiries, please contact:
Author Nicholas Osborn at osborn.nicholasc@gmail.com
About Nicholas Osborn
Nicholas Osborn is a second-generation ranch owner and storyteller from the heart of deep East Texas. His debut series aims to mythologize the pineywoods he grew up in and welcome readers to a new chapter of modern Westerns, born of the tall tales that helped shape the genre. His writing is inspired by the history of the Lone Star State, the greater United States, and the larger-than-life heroes, gunslingers, and “black hats” that gave us the myth of the west we know and love today.
About Wolfpack Publishing
Wolfpack Publishing is home to an all-star stable of award-winning legends and developing superstars in the western fiction, action-adventure, men's adventure, crime fiction, mystery, thriller genres, and more.
