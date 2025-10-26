Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Illinois Self Storage Facility
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of U Stor Self Storage, a 43,000 RSF self-storage facility located at 3000 Charles Street in Rockford, Illinois. The transaction closed smoothly, marking another strong showing for the Illinois self-storage market and reflecting continued investor confidence in stabilized, well-located assets with operational upside.
Rockford, IL, October 26, 2025
The property comprises 343 storage units and 10 parking spaces across five parcels and was sold to a private buyer following a competitive marketing process. U Stor Self Storage offers a balanced mix of drive-up and interior units, with 84% physical occupancy at closing and additional expansion potential.
“U Stor Self Storage has long been a fixture in the Rockford market,” said Bruce Bahrmasel, the Northern Illinois and Wisconsin Argus broker affiliate who represented the seller. “The facility’s solid performance, diverse unit mix, and clear path for future value creation made it an attractive opportunity for buyers. We were pleased to work with both parties to achieve a seamless and mutually beneficial closing.”
Cole Carosella, Vice President of Argus Self Storage Advisors, added, “This sale underscores the strength of regional markets like Rockford, where well-maintained properties with expansion upside continue to draw strong investor demand. It’s always gratifying to see a transaction come together smoothly for both buyer and seller.”
U Stor Self Storage sits in a dense trade area serving more than 177,000 residents within a five-mile radius, supported by stable demographics and favorable supply dynamics. The property’s combination of drive-up convenience, operational efficiencies, and potential for future growth helped drive buyer interest.
Bruce Bahrmasel is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate covering Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. He can be reached at 312-518-3550.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Categories