Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Illinois Self Storage Facility

Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of U Stor Self Storage, a 43,000 RSF self-storage facility located at 3000 Charles Street in Rockford, Illinois. The transaction closed smoothly, marking another strong showing for the Illinois self-storage market and reflecting continued investor confidence in stabilized, well-located assets with operational upside.