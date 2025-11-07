XTIVIA Announces New Partnership with Databricks to Drive Data Intelligence and Efficiency with New Assessment Toolkit
Colorado Springs, CO, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- XTIVIA, a global systems integrator and consulting firm specializing in data modernization strategies, today announced a new partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company. This collaboration will enable XTIVIA to leverage the power of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help clients unify their data, analytics, and AI workloads and accelerate their journey toward a modern data-intelligent enterprise.
Unlocking Efficiency with the Databricks Assessment Toolkit
A cornerstone of this new partnership is the launch of the XTIVIA Databricks Assessment Toolkit. This specialized diagnostic tool is designed to quickly and comprehensively evaluate a client's existing data environment, identify bottlenecks, and build a precise roadmap for migration, governance, and optimization on Databricks.
The Databricks Assessment Toolkit provides a detailed analysis focused on three critical areas of the Databricks Platform:
1. Cost Optimization and TCO Analysis: Deep-diving into current cloud spend, cluster configurations, and workload patterns to uncover immediate opportunities for cost reduction and resource right-sizing.
2. Performance and Architecture Review: Evaluating data pipelines, ETL/ELT job efficiency, and data partitioning strategies to ensure maximum throughput and utilization of key features like the Photon engine and Delta Lake.
3. Governance and Readiness (Unity Catalog): Assessing the organization's preparedness for unified data governance, data sharing, and security, with a clear path to implementing Unity Catalog across all data and AI assets.
"Adopting a platform like Databricks is an important strategic investment, and our clients want assurance they are maximizing its potential," said Dennis Robinson, CEO at XTIVIA. "Our Databricks Assessment Toolkit is the fastest way to get a clear, quantifiable roadmap to success. By partnering with Databricks, we are equipped to not only recommend the best solutions but to implement and optimize them for world-class data and AI capabilities."
The partnership ensures that XTIVIA’s certified consultants have direct access to the latest Databricks technology and expertise, guaranteeing customers receive best-in-class implementation and advisory services that translate into tangible business outcomes.
About XTIVIA
For over 30 years, XTIVIA has been a leading B2B technology solutions provider, empowering clients to competitively leverage their chosen technology. We offer extensive services, including database, analytics, AI, security, application development, and managed services. Partnering with industry leaders, our skilled, certified professionals deliver customized solutions that drive measurable results.
xtivia.com
Contact
Deborah Guinan
719-387-0981
https://www.xtivia.com
