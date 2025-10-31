Dentaltap Launches Mobile App for Seamless Teamwork in Dental Clinics
The Dentaltap mobile app now brings team collaboration to dental clinic staff on mobile devices.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dentaltap is taking a significant leap forward in streamlining dental clinic operations with the introduction of new features designed to enhance teamwork. With the latest update, the Dentaltap mobile app is now perfectly suited not only for solo practitioners but also for entire dental clinic teams.
To strengthen collaboration among practice staff, the following features have been added:
Shared Calendar - Team members can now add and view appointments for different staff members within shared time slots. All scheduled appointments are visible to the entire team, promoting smoother coordination.
Teamwork Filters - A new calendar tool that allows users to switch between appointment lists by office or doctor, ensuring a more organized workflow.
Appointment Assignment to Doctors - A new field in the appointment card enables practices to assign specific appointments to individual doctors, further improving team coordination.
With these updates, Dentaltap continues to push the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing dental clinics with a comprehensive mobile platform that enables seamless collaboration across the entire team.
