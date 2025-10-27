AI Seer Redefines Truth: 98.33% Accuracy in Updated Benchmark

After re-auditing the Originality Benchmark Dataset, Facticity.AI achieved 98.33% verified accuracy, surpassing comparable fact-checking systems. By applying a tri-label framework (True, False, Unverifiable) instead of binary truth tests, Facticity.AI distinguished between error and uncertainty, revealing how facts evolve over time and demonstrating that authenticity depends on dynamic, evidence-based reasoning.