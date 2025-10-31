Musician and Author MD Abdul Ahad Shanto (AlwaysBeSmile) Releases “The Independent Musician’s Blueprint” to Guide Indie Artists Toward Success

Bangladeshi musician and author MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, known professionally as AlwaysBeSmile, launches his empowering eBook “The Independent Musician’s Blueprint: From Distribution to Verification.” The book offers independent artists a practical roadmap for releasing, managing, and verifying their music across all major streaming platforms.