PettingZoo.fun Debuts as a Go-to Resource for Parents Planning Family Farm Outings
The new free online directory offers state-by-state guides, interactive mapping, and an informational blog to help families across the U.S. discover local animal encounters.
Los Angeles, CA, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The official launch of PettingZoo.fun introduces a new online resource for families planning visits to petting zoos and farm animal attractions across the United States. The online directory, which went live in August, serves as a centralized hub of information for these destinations.
PettingZoo.fun was created to address the common challenge parents face when searching for complete and reliable information in one place. The platform is designed with a clean interface and features intended for straightforward trip planning:
- Comprehensive Listings: Families can browse lists of petting zoos and farms organized by state and city, which helps in finding options both locally and in vacation destinations.
- Integrated Google Maps: For visual planning, each location page includes an interactive map to assist parents in gauging travel times and planning their routes.
- A Resource Blog: The site features a blog with articles and tips for family outings, offering ideas and information for a successful trip.
- Mobile-Friendly Design: The website is designed to function on smartphones and tablets, recognizing that parents are often planning on the go.
The platform also allows business owners to claim and update their zoo’s information, a feature intended to maintain the accuracy of the listings. The current state and city pages lay the groundwork for a future enhancement: individual profile pages for every zoo, which will offer more specific details.
Charles, creator of PettingZoo.fun, developed the site based on personal experience. "The mission behind PettingZoo.fun was to solve a problem I faced as a parent: finding all the key details for a family outing in one place," he said. "The positive response we've received from families and farm owners since the launch indicates we are meeting a real need for a centralized resource."
About PettingZoo.fun:
PettingZoo.fun is an online directory of petting zoos and family-friendly farms in the United States. With a mission to simplify trip planning for parents, the site provides maps, detailed listings, and an informational blog. It serves as a go-to resource for families looking to create lasting memories through fun and educational animal encounters.
Media Contact:
Charles
Founder
PettingZoo.fun
hello@pettingzoo.fun
https://pettingzoo.fun
