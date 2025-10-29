Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "A Slice of Mercy: An Inspector Freeman Mystery" by Louise Stansfield
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "A Slice of Mercy: An Inspector Freeman Mystery" by Louise Stansfield.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "A Slice of Mercy":
In a quiet seaside town, kindness and suspicion walk hand in hand.
In the quiet seaside town of Morecambe, The Velvet Crumb café is a sanctuary of warmth, tea, and toasted teacakes. But beneath the cinnamon-scented air lies a secret. Miriam keeps a journal, not of recipes, but of names, regulars whose visits end with more than a cuppa.
When Inspector Harmony Freeman transfers from London, she expects small-town cases and silence by the sea. Instead, she inherits a case file called elderly deaths. She begins to find a pattern. The elderly deaths, all peaceful, all too regular, and all with one common thread, Miriam. Is Miriam simply a kind woman who listens well, or is she quietly orchestrating something far darker?
With the tide turning and choices pressing, A Slice of Mercy asks: when does compassion end, and when does mercy become something else entirely? Every path seems to circle back to the café, and to Miriam. But is Miriam a guardian offering mercy to those ready to let go or something far darker?
"A Slice of Mercy" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
299 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805881193 and 9781805881247
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.12 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FVT5X73S
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/ASOM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
