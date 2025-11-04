Icarus IFE Systems Expands Icarus One Portable IFE System with AI Virtual Flight Attendant and Crew Chat Platform

Icarus IFE Systems LLC announces a major upgrade to its portable inflight entertainment platform, Icarus One. The new version introduces the Anna AI Virtual Flight Attendant (VFA), advanced 2.5D/3D flight maps, and a secure Crew Chat & Messaging System for offline crew coordination and passenger safety.