Antravia LLC Launches New VAT Reclaim Service for US Businesses Covering the EU, UK, and Beyond

Antravia LLC has launched a Global VAT Reclaim Service helping businesses recover VAT and GST paid abroad on hotels, trade fairs, and supplier invoices. Covering the EU, UK, UAE, and beyond, the service turns unclaimed tax into working capital through expert filing, compliance, and refund management, enabling companies to reclaim 10–25% of international expenses.