Antravia LLC Launches New VAT Reclaim Service for US Businesses Covering the EU, UK, and Beyond
Antravia LLC has launched a Global VAT Reclaim Service helping businesses recover VAT and GST paid abroad on hotels, trade fairs, and supplier invoices. Covering the EU, UK, UAE, and beyond, the service turns unclaimed tax into working capital through expert filing, compliance, and refund management, enabling companies to reclaim 10–25% of international expenses.
Phoenix, AZ, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Antravia Advisory, a cross-border finance and accounting group, has launched a new Global VAT Reclaim Service to help international businesses recover Value Added Tax (VAT) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) paid on overseas expenses across the European Union, United Kingdom, and other major markets worldwide.
The service helps US companies reclaim VAT and GST paid on hotels, supplier invoices, trade fairs, and professional services, costs that are often written off despite being refundable. Antravia’s specialists manage the full process across multiple jurisdictions, coordinating filings under the EU’s 13th Directive, the UK’s overseas business refund scheme, and equivalent programmes in markets such as the UAE, Japan, Australia, Switzerland and Canada.
“Each year, global companies leave millions in unrecovered VAT simply because the process is fragmented and time-consuming,” said a spokesperson for Antravia Advisory. “Our service brings structure and transparency to VAT recovery, turning unclaimed tax into working capital.”
The Global VAT Reclaim Service is available to businesses across travel, hospitality, events, technology, professional services, and manufacturing sectors. It includes:
Multi-country VAT and GST refund coordination
Eligibility review and documentation management
Local representation and translation support
Deadline tracking and refund payment monitoring
Refund delivery in GBP, EUR, or USD
By managing everything from eligibility to refund, Antravia enables companies to reclaim 10–25% of their overseas expenses while remaining fully compliant with national tax authorities.
The new service complements Antravia’s broader portfolio of international accounting, tax, and compliance solutions, which support travel, hospitality, and technology companies operating globally.
For more information or to start a free VAT refund eligibility check, visit:
https://tax.travel/vat-reclaim
About Antravia
Antravia USA provides accounting, tax, and cross-border financial strategy for international businesses in the travel, hospitality, technology, and professional services sectors. With regional offices worldwide, Antravia supports clients in more than 40 countries with compliance, reporting, and strategic financial management.
Media Contact:
info@antravia.com
https://antravia.com
Contact
