Gaku Kakizaki Exhibition "Komorebi Where the Light Is"
Walls Tokyo is pleased to announce Gaku Kakizaki solo exhibition “Komorebi: Places of Light” from November 13 to December 13, 2025.
Tokyo, Japan, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kakizaki majored in oil painting at Musashino Art University, completing his master's in 2012. Using a palette knife to create delicate textures, he primarily paints oil works featuring familiar landscapes and still lifes. This exhibition focuses on the uniquely Japanese concept of "komorebi" (dappled sunlight), showcasing approximately 15 works, mostly new, available for sale.
Thursday, November 13 – Saturday, December 13, 2025
Open: Wed. - Sat. 12:00-19:00
Closed: Sun. - Tue.
Born and raised near Jingu Gaien and Shinjuku Gyoen in Tokyo, Kakizaki is "drawn to the play of sunlight filtering through trees." These urban oases are the landscapes imprinted in his memory. His nature scenes are not meant to inspire awe or fear, but to offer rest and healing; the dappled light on paths is a gentle, approachable gift.
Up close, his paintings appear as clusters of protruding paint, but from a distance, landscapes of trees, water, and light emerge. Kakizaki does not aim to capture fleeting light or sentimental scenes; forest paths and lakesides are motifs he approaches with familiarity, perceived as mere "changes of color." His work reflects a belief that three-dimensional form is an illusion until touched, and that the visual world is an accumulation of color changes.
He also "entrusts" oil paint itself, building surfaces not through analytical control but by letting the medium act. His layered strokes convey not simply a fondness for paint, but a trust in it, shaping landscapes that move fluidly between abstraction and figuration.
Selected Works
top. Sun-dappled Path in the Morning Light (2025), Oil on canvas, 91 × 116 cm
1. Waterside with Autumn Leaves (2022), Oil on canvas, 112 × 162 cm
2. Blue Sun-dappled Path (2023), Oil on canvas, 10 × 14.8 cm
3. Sun-dappled Path (2023), Oil on canvas, 27 × 22 cm
You can check out and purchase works by Gaku Kakizaki and other artists online at Walls Tokyo:
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/pictures
Exhibition Information
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/exhibitions/94
Artist Profile: Gaku Kakizaki
Born 1981, Tokyo
2010 Graduated from Musashino Art University
2012 Completed Graduate Studies, Musashino Art University
Currently a member of the Shutai Art Association
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gakkunkakisan/
Walls Tokyo Art Gallery
Located in Yanaka, Tokyo, Walls Tokyo Art Gallery showcases and sells contemporary art. We regularly hold exhibitions featuring promising artists from Japan and abroad, offering a carefully curated selection of artworks.
Contact
Natsuki Hirano
+81-3-6455-3559
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/
6-2-41 yanaka, taito-ku, tokyo
110-0001 japan
