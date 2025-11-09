Calling Business the AltAhar Way: Where Ayurvedic wisdom Meets Modern Science and Global Wellness
Delhi, India, November 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AltAhar, the wellness brand of DWA Herbals Pvt. Ltd., is advancing herbal wellness through the integration of Ayurveda, modern science, and digital health solutions. Established by Dr. Sushil Kumar, a Ph.D. in Chemistry and registered Indian Patent Attorney, the company has introduced India’s first hybrid herbal formulation system tailored for everyday lifestyle wellness.
AltAhar’s debut range features herbal drops for detox, stress relief, sleep support, skin health, and blood sugar management. These hybrid formulations are developed using proprietary delivery systems that improve absorption, efficacy, and palatability while masking the typically strong taste of traditional Ayurvedic preparations, making ancient remedies more convenient and appealing for modern lifestyles. Alongside drops, the brand also offers a selection of multi-millet energy and protein bars, formulated to promote sustained energy, immunity, and overall well-being.
Beyond products, AltAhar has built a network of Ayurvedic doctors, nutritionists, and health coaches who guide digital platforms. This blended approach of consultation, follow-up, using modern technical solutions allows consumers to treat wellness as an ongoing practice rather than a one-time purchase.
AltAhar is accelerating its footprint across India and international markets. Its products are already available in Russia and Australia, while MoUs, regulatory approvals, and export pathways are currently underway for entry into the U.S.A., U.K., Canada, and the U.A.E. This global expansion marks a significant step in making Ayurveda-inspired wellness solutions accessible to a wider audience worldwide.
“At AltAhar, we’re creating more than just products — we’re building holistic wellness routines that seamlessly integrate into modern life,” said Dr. Sushil Kumar, Founder of AltAhar. “Our hybrid formulations are designed to make Ayurveda practical, consistent, easy to adopt, and trustworthy for today’s consumers.”
About AltAhar
Founded in 2022, AltAhar is advancing herbal wellness by merging Ayurvedic wisdom with modern formulation science. Backed by a research-driven team, the brand has filed multiple patents for its hybrid herbal delivery systems and innovative product designs. A part of DWA Herbals Pvt. Ltd., AltAhar is rapidly expanding its presence across India and international markets.
Source: UP18 News
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
D WA Herbals Private LimitedContact
Sushil Kumar
+918882770315
www.altahar.com
