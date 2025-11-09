Scottsdale Dental Arts Shares How Seasonal Super-foods Like Pumpkin Support Healthy Gums and Teeth This National Pumpkin Day

Dr. Jason McCargar of Scottsdale Dental Arts explains how fall favorites like pumpkin support gum health and strong teeth. Rich in vitamin A, zinc, and antioxidants, pumpkin helps strengthen enamel, improve gum resilience, and enhance overall oral wellness — making it a delicious and smile-friendly seasonal superfood.