Loveforce International Releases a Song About the Greatest Fear of Many Single Men
On Friday, October 31, Loveforce International will release a new song by Billy Ray Charles. It is the third of a three song Strange Halloween Trilogy released by the label in October.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 31 Loveforce International will release a song about the greatest fear of many single men. The song is by Billy Ray Charles. The topic of the song will either strike fear in or trigger traumatic memories for many men.
Billy Ray Charles scary new Digital Music Single is entitled “I Don’t Wanna Be Like A Brother”. It is a powerful R&B song with intricate rhythms, a steady beat, and hook filled vocal riffs. Lyrically its about a guy who is not stuck in the "friend" zone, which is talked about a lot, but in the "brother from another mother" zone which is not often talked about but can be even more devastating. It is a situation many men dread, and those who have survived it, never forget. The song attempts to make the listener feel the torment but be too catchy to feel sad.
“This is the third of our Strange Halloween Trilogy of songs released in October,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The first was Scary, by Anna Hamilton and second was Trump’s Biggest Fear by The Loveforce Collective.
Thomas clarified, "We call the releases “Strange” because they address fears that aren’t always obvious in public media. Anna Hamilton’s “Scary” is about the scary feelings some have about falling in love, The Loveforce Collective’s “Trump’s Biggest Fear” illustrates how even The President can have fears and Billy Ray Charles’ release, about a subtle fear that comes with any romantic relationship.”
Billy Ray Charle’s new single “I Don’t Wanna Be Like A Brother” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Billy Ray Charles scary new Digital Music Single is entitled “I Don’t Wanna Be Like A Brother”. It is a powerful R&B song with intricate rhythms, a steady beat, and hook filled vocal riffs. Lyrically its about a guy who is not stuck in the "friend" zone, which is talked about a lot, but in the "brother from another mother" zone which is not often talked about but can be even more devastating. It is a situation many men dread, and those who have survived it, never forget. The song attempts to make the listener feel the torment but be too catchy to feel sad.
“This is the third of our Strange Halloween Trilogy of songs released in October,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The first was Scary, by Anna Hamilton and second was Trump’s Biggest Fear by The Loveforce Collective.
Thomas clarified, "We call the releases “Strange” because they address fears that aren’t always obvious in public media. Anna Hamilton’s “Scary” is about the scary feelings some have about falling in love, The Loveforce Collective’s “Trump’s Biggest Fear” illustrates how even The President can have fears and Billy Ray Charles’ release, about a subtle fear that comes with any romantic relationship.”
Billy Ray Charle’s new single “I Don’t Wanna Be Like A Brother” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories