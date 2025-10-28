Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces.
Bowling Green, KY, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cabinets To Go is excited to announce the opening of its new Bowling Green showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104, conveniently located next to our sister company, Lumber Liquidators. The new location is ready to welcome the Bowling Green community with an expanded selection of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, countertops, and accessories.
The showroom is designed to help homeowners, contractors, and DIY enthusiasts explore a wide variety of stylish, high-quality cabinetry options that combine quality craftsmanship, affordability, and selection. Visitors can also take advantage of Cabinets To Go’s free 3D design service, where expert designers provide personalized guidance to bring home renovation ideas to life.
“Our new Bowling Green location is an exciting opportunity to serve this community with the same commitment to quality, value, and design expertise that has made Cabinets To Go a trusted partner for homeowners nationwide,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Cabinets To Go. “We look forward to helping local families create the kitchens and bathrooms they’ve always dreamed of—easily, affordably, and beautifully.”
Cabinets To Go invites the Bowling Green community to visit the new showroom, explore design options, and meet the local team dedicated to turning renovation projects into reality.
About Cabinets To Go
Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go provides high-quality kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, countertops, and accessories at an exceptional value. With more than 100 stores nationwide, Cabinets To Go helps customers design and create beautiful, functional spaces through expert design support and a wide selection of styles to fit every home and budget.
For more information, visit www.cabinetstogo.com or call 1-800-CABINETS.
