Author Harry Blackmon’s New Book, “Mission: Defend Independence,” Follows an Army Reservist who is Assigned by the CIA to Stop a Soviet Mission to Attack Washington, DC
Recent release “Mission: Defend Independence” from Page Publishing author Harry Blackmon is a gripping drama that centers around an army reservist who is contacted by the CIA to lead an undercover operation and put a stop to a secret Soviet Union mission to attack America’s capital during its two hundredth anniversary celebration.
Silver Spring, MD, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harry Blackmon has completed his new book, “Mission: Defend Independence”: a compelling thriller that follows a Vietnam veteran and army reservist who is the CIA’s last hope in stopping a Soviet mission to attack the United States’s capital.
Author Harry Blackmon was born in Washington, DC, raised in Maryland, and graduated from Auburn University, where he received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the army as an infantry officer. He received his basic infantry officers training at Fort Benning to go to Vietnam. After receiving his discharge from the army, he returned to Washington, joining an army reserve unit while working in Washington as a construction project manager on many major commercial office, retail, government, and foreign embassy projects.
Blackmon writes, “The year is 1976, just before the United States bicentennial. The CIA receives intel of a plan by the Soviet Union to send a team of commandos to Washington, DC, to attack during the Fourth of July celebration. An army reservist, who had been in Vietnam, is asked to participate in a secret mission for the CIA during his summer training, that only three people know about, to prevent this attack from happening. As he does his unit training during the day and this secret mission at night, see what he endures to accomplish the mission.”
Published by Page Publishing, Harry Blackmon’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this high-stakes mission, where the future of America lies in the hands of one man. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “MIssion: Defend Independence” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each heart-pounding twist and turn, keeping them spellbound right up until the very end as they discover the true price of American independence.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Mission: Defend Independence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
