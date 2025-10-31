Author Charles Porta’s New Book, "Pure Evil," is a Thrilling Novel About a Deranged, Sadistic Serial Killer Targeting Women in San Francisco
Recent release “Pure Evil” from Page Publishing author Charles Porta is a spine-chilling thriller about a serial killer who drains the blood of his victims and leaves the bodies behind as calling cards, taunting the police at every turn.
Daly City, CA, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles Porta, who was born and raised in San Francisco, California, has completed his new book, “Pure Evil”: a terrifying thriller that follows a twisted serial killer in San Francisco.
The police do not have a clue as to the identity of this psychotic, disturbed animal, and the body count continues to rise. Detective Draven Overstreet, born and raised in San Francisco, is assigned the case. He is a brilliant detective who follows his own beat with a strict moral code steeped in the protection of the innocent and possesses a deep appreciation for the Gothic subculture in San Francisco. With the aid of the Gothically alluring and seductive Asia Francisco, forensics expert for the San Francisco Police Department, along with assistance from other individuals, they comb the city in desperate search for this disturbed, demented monster.
Author Charles Porta currently resides in Daly City, California, with his mother and two dogs, Little Jimmi and Rosie. He has a BA in psychology from San Francisco State University and an MA in counseling psychology from the University of San Francisco. He enjoys watching scary movies, attending rock-and-roll concerts, and spending time with his dogs. He is busy writing the follow-up to “Pure Evil.”
Porta writes, “It was a dark and gloomy night in San Francisco. The fog was beginning to settle off the coast. A cold air blew throughout the night. The air was crisp, and people were coming home from work, ready to settle in for the evening. Tranquility seemed to descend over the city. All was quiet and peaceful, but suddenly, that silence was broken as a loud piercing sound settled over the city by the bay.”
He continues, “Sirens were blazing, and the police began to descend over a residence in the Bayview-Hunters Point district area of San Francisco. A battle plan was being drawn up. The SWAT team and San Francisco Police Department were making preparations to storm a house that was a notorious drug den in the area. The house was one of the last units that remained untouched by gentrification. It had cracks in the walls, and the paint was pealing. The weeds on the lawn were enormous, and a rusted car was languishing in the driveway, one that had probably seen better days.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Porta’s frightening tale invites readers to discover whether they can put an end to this killer’s reign of terror before he takes his latest victim. The clock is ticking, and time is running out.
Readers who wish to experience this bone-chilling work can purchase “Pure Evil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
