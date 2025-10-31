Author Cassandra Reyna’s New Book, "Max Has Seizures," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around Max, a Young Boy Whose Classmates Help Him During a Medical Emergency
Recent release “Max Has Seizures” from Covenant Books author Cassandra Reyna is a heartfelt tale that follows a young boy named Max, who has seizures and can’t always do the same things as his classmates. After Max has a seizure at school, all of his friends learn what to do in case he has another one in the future so they can help him.
Southgate, MI, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cassandra Reyna, a Christian and a teacher who lives in Michigan with her family, has completed her new book, “Max Has Seizures”: a riveting story of a young boy named Max who has a disorder that causes him to have seizures, and explores how his friends at school react when he has one and requires their help.
Reyna shares, “Max is a normal little boy, but there is something different about him. He has seizures. He needs to wear a helmet to protect his head when he falls. To be safe, he can’t do some of the things that his friends are allowed to do. They don’t understand why he can’t play some games with them. They aren’t always sure what to do or say to him. So when something scary happens to Max when there are no teachers around, what will his classmates do?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cassandra Reyna’s new book is inspired by the author’s second oldest son Max, who has epilepsy, and her desire to help teach his classmates about his condition. When she was unable to find a suitable book to fulfill her needs, Reyna wrote “Max Has Seizures”.
With colorful artwork and a powerful message, “Max Has Seizures” is sure to serve as a valuable resource for any family who has been impacted by epilepsy.
Readers can purchase “Max Has Seizures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
