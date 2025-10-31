Author Cassandra Reyna’s New Book, "Max Has Seizures," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around Max, a Young Boy Whose Classmates Help Him During a Medical Emergency

Recent release “Max Has Seizures” from Covenant Books author Cassandra Reyna is a heartfelt tale that follows a young boy named Max, who has seizures and can’t always do the same things as his classmates. After Max has a seizure at school, all of his friends learn what to do in case he has another one in the future so they can help him.