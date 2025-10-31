Author Jimmy Bankole’s New Book, "Holy Spirit University: Sophomore," is a Compelling Discussion That Aims to Expand Upon the Teachings of the Holy Spirit

Recent release "Holy Spirit University: Sophomore" from Covenant Books author Jimmy Bankole is the second installment of a six-part series designed to help readers further develop their relationship with the Lord by expanding upon the teachings of the Holy Spirit, thus helping readers open themselves up to God’s promise of salvation.