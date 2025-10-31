Author Jimmy Bankole’s New Book, "Holy Spirit University: Sophomore," is a Compelling Discussion That Aims to Expand Upon the Teachings of the Holy Spirit
Recent release "Holy Spirit University: Sophomore" from Covenant Books author Jimmy Bankole is the second installment of a six-part series designed to help readers further develop their relationship with the Lord by expanding upon the teachings of the Holy Spirit, thus helping readers open themselves up to God’s promise of salvation.
East Point, GA, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Bankole, who accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of twelve, has completed his new book, "Holy Spirit University: Sophomore": a powerful resource for those seeking to better understand the teachings of the Holy Spirit and expand upon their level of faith in the Lord.
“This book, ‘Holy Spirit University: Sophomore,’ is written by the inspiration of God,” shares Bankole. “The aim is to educate and promote readers’ understanding beyond what most churches teach. It is not meant to offend anyone but to stimulate everyone’s deep thoughts in the light of the holy scriptures.
“This book, ‘Holy Spirit University: Sophomore,’ is the second in a series. Subsequent titles in the series include ‘Junior,’ ‘Senior,’ ‘Master’s,’ and ‘Doctorate.’
“Some of the contents of this book were not premeditated but were inspired and directed during the writing process. The topics of discussions cover a variety of issues that affect people’s daily lives and challenges. Sadly, the piety of most Christians of today blinds them to the obvious. The gift of common sense has been shunned. Ignorance is pervasive, and it is keeping God’s people from leading a victorious and glorious life that God intended.
“God sent His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, into the world to show the way to salvation. Salvation? Yes, salvation that goes beyond the promised everlasting life. It is salvation from worries, addictions, fear, sicknesses, and all kinds of evil that plague mankind. Most Christians are confused as to why catastrophes happen to people who profess Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jimmy Bankole’s new book will help to educate and equip readers from all backgrounds with the knowledge to overcome life’s obstacles through Christ’s guidance.
Readers can purchase "Holy Spirit University: Sophomore" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This book, ‘Holy Spirit University: Sophomore,’ is written by the inspiration of God,” shares Bankole. “The aim is to educate and promote readers’ understanding beyond what most churches teach. It is not meant to offend anyone but to stimulate everyone’s deep thoughts in the light of the holy scriptures.
“This book, ‘Holy Spirit University: Sophomore,’ is the second in a series. Subsequent titles in the series include ‘Junior,’ ‘Senior,’ ‘Master’s,’ and ‘Doctorate.’
“Some of the contents of this book were not premeditated but were inspired and directed during the writing process. The topics of discussions cover a variety of issues that affect people’s daily lives and challenges. Sadly, the piety of most Christians of today blinds them to the obvious. The gift of common sense has been shunned. Ignorance is pervasive, and it is keeping God’s people from leading a victorious and glorious life that God intended.
“God sent His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, into the world to show the way to salvation. Salvation? Yes, salvation that goes beyond the promised everlasting life. It is salvation from worries, addictions, fear, sicknesses, and all kinds of evil that plague mankind. Most Christians are confused as to why catastrophes happen to people who profess Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jimmy Bankole’s new book will help to educate and equip readers from all backgrounds with the knowledge to overcome life’s obstacles through Christ’s guidance.
Readers can purchase "Holy Spirit University: Sophomore" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories