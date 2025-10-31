Author Jimmy Bankole’s New Book, "Holy Spirit University: Junior," is an Illuminating Work That Continues the Education of Readers on the Holy Spirit’s Teachings

Recent release “Holy Spirit University: Junior” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Bankole is the latest entry in a planned six-part series that will help readers delve into the gifts of the Holy Spirit beyond what the church teaches. Through his writings, Bankole aims to lift up his readers and provide them with the knowledge to grow closer to Christ and the Holy Spirit.