Author Jimmy Bankole’s New Book, "Holy Spirit University: Junior," is an Illuminating Work That Continues the Education of Readers on the Holy Spirit’s Teachings
Recent release “Holy Spirit University: Junior” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Bankole is the latest entry in a planned six-part series that will help readers delve into the gifts of the Holy Spirit beyond what the church teaches. Through his writings, Bankole aims to lift up his readers and provide them with the knowledge to grow closer to Christ and the Holy Spirit.
East Point, GA, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Bankole, who accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of twelve and received the gift of the Holy Spirit shortly thereafter, has completed his new book, “Holy Spirit University: Junior”: a poignant, faith-based work that aims to help readers better understanding the teachings and gifts of the Holy Spirit so that they may walk with Christ.
“This book, ‘Holy Spirit University—Junior’ is written by the inspiration of God,” writes Bankole. “The aim is to educate and promote readers’ understanding beyond what most churches teach. It is not meant to offend anyone but to stimulate everyone’s deep thoughts in the light of the Holy Scriptures.
“This book, the ‘Holy Spirit University—Junior,’ is the third of several series. Subsequent series will include the Senior, Masters, and Doctorate.
“Some of the contents of this book were not premeditated but were inspired and directed during the writing process. The topics of discussion cover a variety of issues that affect people’s daily lives and challenges.
“Sadly, the piety of most Christians of today blinds them to the obvious. The gift of common sense has been shunned. Ignorance is pervasive, and it is keeping God’s people from leading the victorious and glorious life that God intended. God sent His only begotten Son Jesus Christ into the world to show the way to salvation.
“Salvation? Yes, a salvation that transcends the promised everlasting life. It is salvation from worries, addictions, fear, sicknesses, and all kinds of evil that plague mankind. Most Christians are confused as to why catastrophes happen to people who profess Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jimmy Bankole’s new book is a powerful resource that will help provide readers with the knowledge and tools they need to trust in the Holy Spirit’s guidance through life’s trials to find healing and peace.
Readers can purchase “Holy Spirit University: Junior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
