Author Thomas Mockoviak’s New Book, "More to Think About: Random Thoughts on the Christian Faith," Connects Everyday Experiences with Scriptural References
Recent release “More to Think About: Random Thoughts on the Christian Faith” from Covenant Books author Thomas Mockoviak is a stirring series of essays and reflections that aim to help readers discover how God’s Holy Word and teachings of faith are as relevant in modern times as they ever have been.
Edison, NJ, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Mockoviak, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who currently resides in New Jersey and holds a BA in political science from Rutgers University, has completed his new book, “More to Think About: Random Thoughts on the Christian Faith”: a collection of essays that show the relevance of the Bible throughout common everyday occurrences.
After graduating from Rutgers in 1976, author Thomas Mockoviak has been employed as a fire protection engineering technician for several fire protection contracting firms. Mockoviak is currently certified by the National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies as a senior engineering technician in the field of water-based fire protection systems. He has also served as a volunteer firefighter in Clark, New Jersey, and also with Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire Association District #6 in Parsippany, New Jersey. In addition to his work, the author has served in many leadership positions with the Boy Scouts of America and is active with the Body of Christ Prayer Group, serves on the Metuchen Diocesan steering committee for the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, and works to promote the Christina Grimmie Foundation.
“After releasing ‘Something to Think About: Random Thoughts on the Christian Faith’, I started receiving a number of inquiries as to whether or not I intended to write a sequel,” writes Mockoviak. “After all, I had let it be known that I had a lot more essays that I had written over the years, and I am still composing new ones. Admittedly, I hadn’t given it much thought at the time I put together the original book. But the more I thought about it, and the more inquiries I received, the more I felt that this was God’s way of telling me to go ahead with the sequel.
“Even with the essays that I chose that were already written, there was still a lot of work that needed to be undertaken. The essays needed to be updated and rewritten in some instances, and they needed to be put into proper format for publishing. Most of the essays that are in this book were actually written specifically for this book, not taken from my unpublished work.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Mockoviak’s new book is a follow up to the author’s previous work, “Something to Think About: Random Thoughts on the Christian Faith”, and is sure to encourage readers to seek the will of the Lord in their lives and to lead with the gifts that Jesus shares to all those who hold faith within their hearts.
Readers can purchase “More to Think About: Random Thoughts on the Christian Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
