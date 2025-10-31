Author Jimmy Bankole’s New Book, "Holy Spirit University: Senior," Aims to Equip Readers with the Knowledge to Overcome Life's Obstacles Through the Holy Spirit
Recent release “Holy Spirit University: Senior” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Bankole is a compelling account designed to help educate readers on the Holy Spirit and its teachings, offering a vital resource for those seeking to equip themselves with a deeper level of faith as they navigate life’s challenges with Christ at their side.
East Point, GA, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Bankole, whose life journey has been guided by the Holy Spirit after accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of twelve, has completed his new book, “Holy Spirit University: Senior”: an enlightening guide to help readers move beyond the church’s teachings to better understand the Holy Spirit on a deeper spiritual level than ever before.
“This book, ‘Holy Spirit University—Senior,’ is written by the inspiration of God,” shares Bankhole. “The aim is to educate and promote readers’ understanding beyond what most churches teach. It is not meant to offend anyone but to stimulate everyone’s deep thoughts in the light of the Holy Scriptures. This book, the ‘Holy Spirit University—Senior,’ is the fourth of several series. The subsequent series will include the ‘Master’s’ and ‘Doctorate.’
“Some of the contents of this book were not premeditated but were inspired and directed during the writing process. The topics of discussion cover a variety of issues that affect people’s daily lives and challenges. Sadly, the piety of most Christians of today blinds them to the obvious. The gift of common sense has been shunned. Ignorance is pervasive, and it is keeping God’s people from leading the victorious and glorious life that God intended.
“God sent His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, into the world to show the way to salvation. Salvation? Yes, a salvation that transcends the promised everlasting life. It is salvation from worries, addictions, fear, sicknesses, and all kinds of evil that plague mankind. Most Christians are confused as to why catastrophes happen to people who profess Christ. The ‘Holy Spirit University’ should educate and equip people with the knowledge to overcome life’s obstacles.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jimmy Bankole’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help bring as many lost souls as possible to Christ, furthering his commitment to teaching those with willing hearts and minds about how the teachings of the Holy Spirit can help them lead a life centered around God and his glory.
Readers can purchase “Holy Spirit University: Senior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
