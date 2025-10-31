Author Jimmy Bankole’s New Book, "Holy Spirit University: Senior," Aims to Equip Readers with the Knowledge to Overcome Life's Obstacles Through the Holy Spirit

Recent release “Holy Spirit University: Senior” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Bankole is a compelling account designed to help educate readers on the Holy Spirit and its teachings, offering a vital resource for those seeking to equip themselves with a deeper level of faith as they navigate life’s challenges with Christ at their side.