Author Sarah Lambert Barham’s New Book, "The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Family Vacation Discovering God's Creation," Follows a Beagle Who Learns About God’s Creation
Recent release “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Family Vacation Discovering God's Creation” from Covenant Books author Sarah Lambert Barham is a charming tale that follows a lovable beagle as he heads to the beach with his family for vacation, only to discover just how incredible God’s creation truly is.
Kure Beach, NC, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Lambert Barham, a loving mother and grandmother who is currently retired and resides at the beach with her husband and their Yorkie, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Family Vacation Discovering God's Creation”: a stirring tale that centers around a beagle whose family vacation to the beach invites him to take in and appreciate God’s creation.
“Follow Bob through another exciting adventure… as he discovers God’s creation,” writes Barham. “Bob sees the ocean and can’t believe God created this big body of water that goes on forever!
“Through Bob’s adventure, he is amazed and overwhelmed by God’s creation and how He provides food for the living creatures in the ocean and the birds in the sky… God’s love is all around us, and God can live in our hearts if we ask Him too! Bob is amazed how God provides for all our needs. Bob can’t wait to see what adventure God will take him on next!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Lambert Barham’s new book is the fourth installment in the author’s “Adventures of Bob the Beagle” series, and continues the author’s mission to spread God’s Word through her stories. With vibrant artwork by illustrator Kathy Fields-Reeves, “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Family Vacation Discovering God's Creation” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Family Vacation Discovering God's Creation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
