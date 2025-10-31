Author Sarah Lambert Barham’s New Book, "The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Family Vacation Discovering God's Creation," Follows a Beagle Who Learns About God’s Creation

Recent release “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Family Vacation Discovering God's Creation” from Covenant Books author Sarah Lambert Barham is a charming tale that follows a lovable beagle as he heads to the beach with his family for vacation, only to discover just how incredible God’s creation truly is.