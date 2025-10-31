Author Amy Trammel’s New Book, "Grace’s House: Samantha’s Miracle," is a Heartwarming Children’s Book That Centers on Faith and Friendship
Recent release “Grace’s House: Samantha’s Miracle” from Covenant Books author Amy Trammel is a meaningful narrative that shows the Lord’s hand working through Grace and her family and ministering to others in their presence.
Salem, IL, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amy Trammel, who was born in the Midwest, has completed her new book, “Grace’s House: Samantha’s Miracle”: a powerful story that follows Grace’s family as they move into a house in a new town.
In her new adventure, Grace makes a friend named Samantha, who happens to live next door. While Samantha is hanging around at Grace’s house, she learns about Jesus and the power of prayer in her life. Only the Lord knows the impact Grace’s family would have on the life of one child that happens to live next door. Jesus answers one of Samantha’s biggest prayers. Jesus is the only one who knows what will happen next.
Author Amy Trammel continues to live in the Midwest with her husband and their two children. She took inspiration from God when writing “Grace’s House: Samantha’s Miracle.” A few years ago, she started a new adventure of her own when she began homeschooling her two children. She enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors.
Trammel writes, “Grace and her family just moved into their new house in the town of Elmsville. School was about to begin, but for Grace, it would be another week because she was homeschooled. She was thankful because she still was trying to get into her routine.”
She continues, “One day, she noticed a girl sitting on the porch next door. Grace thought to herself, ‘This is great! I wonder what grade she’s in or if she goes to church anywhere. Maybe she is homeschooled too.’ Many thoughts ran through Grace’s mind, and she began to get excited about making new friends.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Amy Trammel’s new book inspires readers to strengthen their faith in Jesus and in God’s plan.
Readers can purchase “Grace’s House: Samantha’s Miracle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
