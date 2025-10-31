Author A. H. De Gitter-Pherekyde’s New Book, “I Said I Can or A Little Story About Love,” is a Heartfelt Journey Through the Power of Love for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “I said I can, or A Little Story About Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author A.H. De Gitter-Pherekyde is a beautiful story that explores the boundless nature of love and its ability to transform lives. Written for readers of all ages, the tale illustrates how love can shape one’s life and its universal role in creating and maintaining life in the Universe.
Houston, TX, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A. H. De Gitter-Pherekyde has completed her new book, “I Said I Can or A Little Story About Love”: a celebration of love as the most powerful force in the Universe able to transcend all barriers to create and transform.
The story follows four spiderlings as they embark on a journey into the unknown to carve their own paths through life. Only through their love and determination they can survive the challenges that come their way.
The choice of characters was not a random decision. The spider was deliberately chosen as one of the most controversial creatures on the planet. Almost contemporaneous with the appearance of life on Earth, and widely spread on the entire planet, except Antarctica, they hold in their DNA the memory of the planet history, from hundreds of millions of years until today. However, spiders, despite their multiple benefits, continue to be misunderstood, which leads to fear and hatred against them.
Because of this irrational situation, the author decided to use spiders to represent all the misfits, misunderstood, rejected, persecuted and hated in the human race, subjected to ongoing conflicts, sometimes deadly, that characterized our history as a species, from the beginning to these days. Paradoxically, with the advance of time and our evolution, instead of these conditions fading, it turns out that they are getting worse.
This book is the first of a series of five called INDIA, trying to show that it could be otherwise, that people can live in peace and harmony, without the syndrome of control and interference in each other’s lives. All it takes is a little wisdom, unconditional love for each other and acceptance without prejudice. It doesn’t seem too much. Therefore why it’s so hard to implement?
“The aspects of Love are unlimited, and even reversible; it affects a person's actions in both directions, good and bad,” writes De Gitter-Pherekyde. “When the direction is positive, love leads to evolution, and when is negative, it causes transformation. Even hate, which is ‘love upside down’, can be transformed to become ‘love upside up’.
“This story can be the symbol of everyone's life which unfolds in two stages.
“The primary stage could be called the Abstract or Conceptual phase. It takes place in the soul and mind. It begins with a Dream, which ignites Motivation, which in turn generates a Goal, and the Goal sparks ideas and designs Planning.
“The second stage could be called the Action phase. It activates the heart and mind to carry out the Dream, giving life to the elements elaborated in the first stage, and it doesn't stop until the fulfilment of the Dream is achieved. This Achievement could be called the Adventure of one's life. What is life's adventure if not jumping into the unknown because only there can be found everything that one wants and desires to have? Is it possible for every ‘I’ to get in the end what every ‘I’ really wants and dreams of? ‘I’ represents every person, at any age, everywhere, at any time, in every place, in all existing worlds, and yes, it can. When the mind is opened, a loving heart carries a free spirit, and with focus, determination and perseverance, everything is possible and achievable.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A. H. De Gitter-Pherekyde’s engaging tale is a journey of self-discovery, love, and perseverance. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “I Said I Can or A Little Story About Love” speaks to the universal truths that connect everyone together. Completed with coloring pages in the back, this story is sure to delight and inspire readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can order “I Said I Can or A Little Story About Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
The story follows four spiderlings as they embark on a journey into the unknown to carve their own paths through life. Only through their love and determination they can survive the challenges that come their way.
The choice of characters was not a random decision. The spider was deliberately chosen as one of the most controversial creatures on the planet. Almost contemporaneous with the appearance of life on Earth, and widely spread on the entire planet, except Antarctica, they hold in their DNA the memory of the planet history, from hundreds of millions of years until today. However, spiders, despite their multiple benefits, continue to be misunderstood, which leads to fear and hatred against them.
Because of this irrational situation, the author decided to use spiders to represent all the misfits, misunderstood, rejected, persecuted and hated in the human race, subjected to ongoing conflicts, sometimes deadly, that characterized our history as a species, from the beginning to these days. Paradoxically, with the advance of time and our evolution, instead of these conditions fading, it turns out that they are getting worse.
This book is the first of a series of five called INDIA, trying to show that it could be otherwise, that people can live in peace and harmony, without the syndrome of control and interference in each other’s lives. All it takes is a little wisdom, unconditional love for each other and acceptance without prejudice. It doesn’t seem too much. Therefore why it’s so hard to implement?
“The aspects of Love are unlimited, and even reversible; it affects a person's actions in both directions, good and bad,” writes De Gitter-Pherekyde. “When the direction is positive, love leads to evolution, and when is negative, it causes transformation. Even hate, which is ‘love upside down’, can be transformed to become ‘love upside up’.
“This story can be the symbol of everyone's life which unfolds in two stages.
“The primary stage could be called the Abstract or Conceptual phase. It takes place in the soul and mind. It begins with a Dream, which ignites Motivation, which in turn generates a Goal, and the Goal sparks ideas and designs Planning.
“The second stage could be called the Action phase. It activates the heart and mind to carry out the Dream, giving life to the elements elaborated in the first stage, and it doesn't stop until the fulfilment of the Dream is achieved. This Achievement could be called the Adventure of one's life. What is life's adventure if not jumping into the unknown because only there can be found everything that one wants and desires to have? Is it possible for every ‘I’ to get in the end what every ‘I’ really wants and dreams of? ‘I’ represents every person, at any age, everywhere, at any time, in every place, in all existing worlds, and yes, it can. When the mind is opened, a loving heart carries a free spirit, and with focus, determination and perseverance, everything is possible and achievable.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A. H. De Gitter-Pherekyde’s engaging tale is a journey of self-discovery, love, and perseverance. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “I Said I Can or A Little Story About Love” speaks to the universal truths that connect everyone together. Completed with coloring pages in the back, this story is sure to delight and inspire readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can order “I Said I Can or A Little Story About Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories