Author A. H. De Gitter-Pherekyde’s New Book, “I Said I Can or A Little Story About Love,” is a Heartfelt Journey Through the Power of Love for Readers of All Ages

Recent release “I said I can, or A Little Story About Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author A.H. De Gitter-Pherekyde is a beautiful story that explores the boundless nature of love and its ability to transform lives. Written for readers of all ages, the tale illustrates how love can shape one’s life and its universal role in creating and maintaining life in the Universe.