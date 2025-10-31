Author Justin Orr’s New Book, "Jadestone," Follows a Young Woman and Her Brother Who Attempt to Scale Jadestone Mountain to Retrieve the Gemstone at Its Peak
Recent release “Jadestone” from Newman Springs Publishing author Justin Orr is a gripping fantasy adventure that centers around Kana who, along with her brother, embarks on a quest to fulfill her grandfather’s wishes and retrieve a gemstone from Jadestone mountain. Along the way, they meet a gunslinger who helps them uncover the mountain’s secrets.
Fleetwood, NC, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Justin Orr has completed his new book, “Jadestone”: a riveting tale that follows a young woman’s quest to find the legendary gemstone of Jadestone mountain, which may be tied to her special abilities.
“As a final wish by her grandfather, Kana and her brother are tasked with seeking out the Jadestone mountain, a lush mountain holding a jade-colored gemstone at its peak,” writes Orr. “While the reasoning is unclear, Kana knows it has something to do with her inherent abilities, and she eagerly departs.
“When they near the town of Jadestone, they are beset by bandits, only to have a mysterious figure arrive, quite literally being dropped at their feet, after being bucked from his horse. He takes to action and swiftly guns down the bandits.
“Kana is fascinated by the stranger who saved her life. He has some mystical properties about him yet his nature and attitude resonate with something a bit darker. He introduces himself as Mordecai, a gunslinger with a penchant for all things magical.
“He takes an interest in Kana’s future and offers to assist her and her brother up the mountain. Together, along with the help of three local townsfolk, they attempt to brave the mountain and uncover its secrets. Little do they know, there are secrets both at its peak and below.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Justin Orr’s enthralling tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Kana’s journey to discover the truth and unlock her destiny. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Jadestone” weaves a thrilling fantasy epic that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Jadestone" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
