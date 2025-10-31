Author Justin Orr’s New Book, "Jadestone," Follows a Young Woman and Her Brother Who Attempt to Scale Jadestone Mountain to Retrieve the Gemstone at Its Peak

Recent release “Jadestone” from Newman Springs Publishing author Justin Orr is a gripping fantasy adventure that centers around Kana who, along with her brother, embarks on a quest to fulfill her grandfather’s wishes and retrieve a gemstone from Jadestone mountain. Along the way, they meet a gunslinger who helps them uncover the mountain’s secrets.