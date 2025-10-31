Author Rock Wilson’s New Book, “A Product Of My Environment,” is a Collection of Short Stories Involving Real Life Events That Will Give You Hours of Raucous Laughter

Recent release “A Product Of My Environment” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rock Wilson is a riveting series of short stories that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects on past moments and experiences throughout his life. From his earliest memories and childhood to later years, Wilson weaves an eclectic assortment that will keep the pages turning.