Author Rock Wilson’s New Book, “A Product Of My Environment,” is a Collection of Short Stories Involving Real Life Events That Will Give You Hours of Raucous Laughter
Recent release “A Product Of My Environment” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rock Wilson is a riveting series of short stories that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects on past moments and experiences throughout his life. From his earliest memories and childhood to later years, Wilson weaves an eclectic assortment that will keep the pages turning.
Williamstown, WV, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rock Wilson, a loving husband and father of three, has completed his new book, “A Product Of My Environment”: a stirring and humorous memoir composed of short stories and moments from the author’s life that have remained with him and influenced who he is and his world view.
“This book contains no useful information whatsoever,” shares Wilson. “There is nothing in here you need to know. Nothing that will give you any insight into the meaning of life or the essence of our existence as humans.
“I think it’s funny. I wrote it for me and my family. I don’t think people think I am as funny as I do. I get a lot of ‘deer in the headlights’ looks during what I think are my best moments. I think this means my humor is either highbrow and goes over people’s heads or, likely, so low no one can see it.”
The author continues, “Don’t expect a sequel. This is all the excitement that I have ever had in my life. And I’m too old to have any more. It’s all I have to say. Any other stories I tell would just be straight-up lies. The stories in this book are true, to the best of my remembrance. Or they could be dreams that I have turned into true stories (it happens more than you think). Or they could be stories that some of my older friends have told me so many times I think they happened to me (it happens more than you think).
“As every waiter and waitress in America has been taught to say…Enjoy!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rock Wilson’s engaging collection will captivate readers as they follow through the author’s life journey, discovering both the lighthearted and serious moments and everything in between. Deeply personal and candid, “A Product Of My Environment” is sure to delight readers, leaving them eager for more with each new story.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Product Of My Environment" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
