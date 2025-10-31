Kal Douglas Nielsen’s New Book, "World Ambush," is a Gripping Sci-Fi Novel That Centers Around Mankind’s Fight Back When a Galactic Empire Nearly Destroys Earth
New York, NY, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kal Douglas Nielsen, a writer, engineer, artist, and visionary entrepreneur, has completed his most recent book, “World Ambush”: an apocalyptic sci-fi horror superthriller that centers around the aftermath of a galactic empire’s quest to annex Earth for their own self interests.
Are there beings like us on other planets in other realms of this vast universe.? Probably.
It would seem absurd to assume the human race is the only one of its kind in this vast infinite universe, created by an omnipotent God.
Matthew 19:26 reads, “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’”
And the assumption that inhabitants of our kind exist solely on earth seems ridiculous on its face, just based on the science and random probability that they exist elsewhere. We are abysmally uninformed, and our breakthroughs and amazing discoveries are infinitesimal against the backdrop of this vast universe.
Written over fourteen years, World Ambush is a story about celestial beings of obscure origins who laid claim to Earth, endeavoring to possess it. Often faced with difficult ethical choices, the Ivwops, possessing distinctly human qualities coupled with extraordinary powers, came into direct contact with inhabitants of other planets, who they soon came to dominate. Their ceaseless forays eventually led them to Earth’s civilization, which became the object of their avarice and soon the object of their loathing. All of these dynamics play out in the story of an evil empire’s quest to annex Earth. Pivotal to its outcome are a baby boy and girl, adopted and raised by Jewish parents.
Published by Fulton Books, Kal Douglas Nielsen’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page, making this a must-read for fans of apocalyptic literature, as well as the sci-fi genre.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “World Ambush” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Are there beings like us on other planets in other realms of this vast universe.? Probably.
It would seem absurd to assume the human race is the only one of its kind in this vast infinite universe, created by an omnipotent God.
Matthew 19:26 reads, “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’”
And the assumption that inhabitants of our kind exist solely on earth seems ridiculous on its face, just based on the science and random probability that they exist elsewhere. We are abysmally uninformed, and our breakthroughs and amazing discoveries are infinitesimal against the backdrop of this vast universe.
Written over fourteen years, World Ambush is a story about celestial beings of obscure origins who laid claim to Earth, endeavoring to possess it. Often faced with difficult ethical choices, the Ivwops, possessing distinctly human qualities coupled with extraordinary powers, came into direct contact with inhabitants of other planets, who they soon came to dominate. Their ceaseless forays eventually led them to Earth’s civilization, which became the object of their avarice and soon the object of their loathing. All of these dynamics play out in the story of an evil empire’s quest to annex Earth. Pivotal to its outcome are a baby boy and girl, adopted and raised by Jewish parents.
Published by Fulton Books, Kal Douglas Nielsen’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page, making this a must-read for fans of apocalyptic literature, as well as the sci-fi genre.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “World Ambush” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories