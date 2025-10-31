José Marrero’s Newly Released "Rompiendo esquemas" is a Powerful Guide to Achieving Lasting Spiritual Growth Through Faith and Transformation in Christ
“Rompiendo esquemas: Desarrollando crecimiento cristiano sostenible” from Christian Faith Publishing author José Marrero offers readers a biblically grounded and practical approach to breaking destructive patterns and cultivating a consistent, purpose-driven Christian life.
Putnam, CT, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Rompiendo esquemas: Desarrollando crecimiento cristiano sostenible”: an inspiring and insightful work that encourages believers to experience deep spiritual renewal and sustainable growth in their walk with Christ. “Rompiendo esquemas: Desarrollando crecimiento cristiano sostenible” is the creation of published author, José Marrero, an ordained bishop with over twenty years of ministry experience, who is passionate about equipping and empowering future Christian leaders. With degrees in Business Administration and Theology, and currently pursuing a Master’s in Pastoral Leadership, he combines faith, education, and experience to inspire others in their spiritual growth. Married to his wife, Norma, for nearly forty years, José is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In his new book, Breaking the Pattern, he draws from his deep faith and ministry background to help readers overcome destructive habits and embrace the transforming power of Christ.
José Marrero shares, ““Breaking the Pattern: Developing Sustainable Christian Growth” is an invitation to a profound transformation in Christ. This book is not a study of human behavior, but a guide that helps identify and break down patterns of thinking, reactions, and behaviors that hinder spiritual growth.
Through biblical principles and practical reflections, the author challenges the reader to break free from the limitations that hinder their purpose in God, allowing them to fully develop and manifest the potential the Lord has placed within them. May this message be a blessing to all those called with a holy purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, José Marrero’s new book delivers an empowering message of renewal and perseverance, offering readers practical spiritual tools to grow stronger in faith and purpose as they walk with God.
Consumers can purchase "Rompiendo esquemas: Desarrollando crecimiento cristiano sostenible" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rompiendo esquemas: Desarrollando crecimiento cristiano sostenible", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
