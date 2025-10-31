Rahmel Fleming’s Newly Released "Father, Be My Light Until the Son Rises" is a Heartfelt Spiritual Reflection on God’s Sustaining Presence and Guidance
“Father, Be My Light Until the Son Rises” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rahmel Fleming is a moving call for believers to seek God’s mercy, strength, and direction as they await the return of Christ.
Rankin, PA, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Father, Be My Light Until the Son Rises”, a thoughtful and encouraging work that inspires readers to lean on the Lord during life’s trials while holding fast to the hope of Christ’s return, is the creation of published author, Rahmel Fleming.
Rahmel shares, “Most gracious and heavenly Father, we all need your grace and mercy upon us and in us until our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ returns. I want this novel to be our guidance until his return.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rahmel Fleming’s new book offers readers a heartfelt reminder of God’s unwavering love and the sustaining power of faith. Written with sincerity and devotion, this work serves as both a prayerful meditation and a spiritual guide, encouraging readers to remain steadfast and to trust God’s light through every circumstance.
Consumers can purchase “Father, Be My Light Until the Son Rises” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Father, Be My Light Until the Son Rises”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
