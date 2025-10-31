Ed Hall’s Newly Released "Sam, My Pet Duck" is a Heartwarming and Humorous Children’s Story Based on Real-Life Childhood Adventures
“Sam, My Pet Duck” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ed Hall is a touching and entertaining story inspired by his late wife Pam’s childhood memories of raising a clever duck, offering readers of all ages laughter, love, and nostalgia.
Moorestown, NJ, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sam, My Pet Duck”, a delightful children’s tale based on true events from the 1950s, is the creation of published author, Ed Hall.
Hall shares, “A true story of a beautiful little girl and an orphan baby duck that took place for one year in the late 1950s. Pam, the little girl in this book, really loved monkeys and always wanted one as a pet but quickly discovered that a really smart baby duck, found abandoned on a local golf course, could generate such love for her and her family, often with very amusing results!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ed Hall’s new book is a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Pam, capturing the joyful and humorous childhood stories she often shared during their four-year marriage. These tales, centered around Pam’s adventures with a character named Sam, brought laughter to all who heard them and have been lovingly preserved with input from her younger brothers. The book reflects a magical year of childhood filled with warmth, fun, and mischief. Written to bring smiles to readers of all ages, it serves as a celebration of Pam’s life and memory following her passing in 2022 from liposarcoma.
Consumers can purchase “Sam, My Pet Duck” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sam, My Pet Duck”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
