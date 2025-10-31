Robert E. Hayhurst’s Newly Released "The Shepherd: Book I" is a Gripping Historical Fiction Exploring Faith, Courage, and the Fight Against Corruption in 1960s Chicago
“The Shepherd: Book I: A novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert E. Hayhurst follows the courageous efforts of Msgr. Timothy Michael Dowd as he battles crime, poverty, and corruption in Chicago, demonstrating the power of faith, integrity, and personal sacrifice.
Glenmoore, PA, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Shepherd: Book I: A novel”: a compelling tale of faith, heroism, and resilience in a city struggling with crime and corruption. “The Shepherd: Book I: A novel” is the creation of published author, Robert E. Hayhurst, a retired Lieutenant Colonel, US Air Force, Medical Service Corps, with multiple combat deployments and over twenty-six years of military service. Retiring from the military in 2006, he served as a federal employee in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Policy, Plans, Operations, and Training Division, US Department of Homeland Security Headquarters, Washington DC, until his second retirement in 2019. He holds a doctoral degree in education specializing in organizational leadership. Robert is a board-certified diplomate and fellow in health care administration and a Fourth-degree Knight of Columbus. He is married to Cathy, a retired human resources executive. They have five adult children, five grandsons, and their Shiba Inu named Maggie. He lives with his wife in the greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area.
Hayhurst shares, “1962 is a difficult time for Chicago. The Windy City struggles with crime, poverty, and corruption. Criminal elements seek control, while honest police and politicians work with citizens to end the oppression. God’s grace is exhibited by city religious leaders like Msgr. Timothy Michael Dowd. Despite his own personal sacrifices and spiritual challenges to his vocation, he takes on a massive criminal organization to save the soul of his city and, perhaps, his own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert E. Hayhurst’s new book offers readers a historical and spiritual journey, blending suspense, moral courage, and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “The Shepherd: Book I: A novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Shepherd: Book I: A novel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hayhurst shares, “1962 is a difficult time for Chicago. The Windy City struggles with crime, poverty, and corruption. Criminal elements seek control, while honest police and politicians work with citizens to end the oppression. God’s grace is exhibited by city religious leaders like Msgr. Timothy Michael Dowd. Despite his own personal sacrifices and spiritual challenges to his vocation, he takes on a massive criminal organization to save the soul of his city and, perhaps, his own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert E. Hayhurst’s new book offers readers a historical and spiritual journey, blending suspense, moral courage, and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “The Shepherd: Book I: A novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Shepherd: Book I: A novel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories