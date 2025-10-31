Jim Jackson’s Newly Released "Learning How to Swim" is an Insightful Guide on Understanding and Appreciating the Life-Giving Power of Water
“Learning How to Swim” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Jackson explores the importance of water in daily life, offering practical guidance, biblical reflections, and a deeper appreciation for God’s creation.
New York, NY, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Learning How to Swim”: a thoughtful and instructive exploration of water, its uses, and its significance in human life. “Learning How to Swim” is the creation of published author, Jim Jackson, a born-again Christian, a US Army veteran, and a computer technician. He was raised on a farm in Harrison County, Texas, and is a lifelong student of and a firm believer in the King James Bible.
For a special introduction to this book, potential buyers may want to check out the author’s first book, “Learning How to Walk.”
Jackson shares, “Learning how to best utilize water while living as a human on God’s earth should be our high priority from early childhood.
Don’t waste or pollute it. Bathe, cook, wash, swim, boat, spray, fish, etc. The benefits of water seem endless.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Jackson’s new book combines practical advice, personal insights, and spiritual reflection, encouraging readers to value and responsibly use one of God’s most essential resources.
Consumers can purchase “Learning How to Swim” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Learning How to Swim”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
For a special introduction to this book, potential buyers may want to check out the author’s first book, “Learning How to Walk.”
Jackson shares, “Learning how to best utilize water while living as a human on God’s earth should be our high priority from early childhood.
Don’t waste or pollute it. Bathe, cook, wash, swim, boat, spray, fish, etc. The benefits of water seem endless.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Jackson’s new book combines practical advice, personal insights, and spiritual reflection, encouraging readers to value and responsibly use one of God’s most essential resources.
Consumers can purchase “Learning How to Swim” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Learning How to Swim”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories