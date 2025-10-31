Rev. Jennifer Bennett’s Newly Released "Unbroken" is a Powerful Reflection on Faith, Surrender, and Transformation Through Christ
“Unbroken” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Jennifer Bennett is an inspiring spiritual memoir that explores her personal journey of faith, healing, and becoming whole through Jesus Christ.
Zephyrhills, FL, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Unbroken”: a heartfelt testimony of faith, surrender, and God’s redemptive grace. “Unbroken” is the creation of published author, Rev. Jennifer Bennett, who was ordained in the Wesleyan Church in 2019, and is dedicated to helping others grow closer to Christ through Scripture, fellowship, and worship. She believes faith deepens in community through small groups, shared testimonies, and collective praise. Rev. Jennifer lives in Zephyrhills, Florida, with her husband of twenty-six years, Art, and their pets, Oreo and Scratch. Together, they enjoy a large blended family of eight children, nineteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Rev. Bennett shares, “There are pivotal moments in our lives when we must decide whom we will follow and what type of person we want to be. UnBroken is my journey of following Jesus to become the person God made me to be.
UnBroken explores my inner life before I surrendered to Jesus and as I live out the Christian life during the transformation process of becoming a holy person.
As you journey with me, you will discover that I am far from perfect, but it is in the seeking and surrendering that I was able to find peace with who I am and who I am still becoming. We all have a story, and UnBroken is mine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Jennifer Bennett’s new book is a moving exploration of spiritual growth and the unshakable grace found in walking with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Unbroken” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unbroken”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
