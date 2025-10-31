Author Steven A. Smith’s New Book, "The End of the Age," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Group of Individuals Who Must Navigate the World Amidst Christ’s Return

Recent release "The End of the Age" from Covenant Books author Steven A. Smith is a riveting novel that centers around Beau, a high-rise engineer, his architect Jenny, and their coworkers and families as the Rapture and Tribulation begin around them. Realizing the world is now under the Antichrist’s control, they must find a way to survive and preach the Gospel to those still willing to listen.