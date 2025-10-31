Author Steven A. Smith’s New Book, "The End of the Age," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Group of Individuals Who Must Navigate the World Amidst Christ’s Return
Recent release "The End of the Age" from Covenant Books author Steven A. Smith is a riveting novel that centers around Beau, a high-rise engineer, his architect Jenny, and their coworkers and families as the Rapture and Tribulation begin around them. Realizing the world is now under the Antichrist’s control, they must find a way to survive and preach the Gospel to those still willing to listen.
Las Vegas, NV, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Steven A. Smith, a loving husband as well as a career educator for twenty-five years in Las Vegas, has completed his new book, "The End of the Age": a stirring tale that centers around a group of brave individuals who vow to spread the Gospel as the world falls under the control of the Antichrist during the end times in anticipation of Christ’s return to earth.
With a master’s degree in education and teaching credentials in English and history, author Steven A. Smith has taught writing and literary analysis for twenty years. Throughout his life, he has been involved in various church ministries, where he became inspired by the Bible and various Christian authors and scholars, such as Marvin J. Rosenthal, Josh McDowell, Tim LaHaye, and Lee Strobel.
“'The End of the Age' follows Beau Talbot, a high-rise engineer and project manager, his architect Jenny, their coworkers and families through the biblical Rapture and Tribulation that follows,” writes Smith. “As the world turns into chaos, they are confronted with the reality that Christ has come for his followers. They must grapple with how to respond and survive in a world that is now being controlled by the Antichrist, build a safe place to broadcast the Gospel from, and redefine their relationships with one another under the threat of death.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steven A. Smith’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling tale of resilience and faith in the wake of the Antichrist’s unimaginable reign. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The End of the Age” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping the pages turning right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers can purchase "The End of the Age" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
