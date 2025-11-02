Earl LC Robinson Former Member of the Platinum Recording R&B Group Public Announcement Passes Away at 59
Earl LC Robinson former member of the Platinum Recording R&B group Public Announcement passes away at 59. The R&B group Public Announcement was founded in 1991 by Earl Robinson. R Kelly hired the group after firing his previous group, MGM. The original members of Public Announcement were Earl Robinson, Andre Boykins, and Ricky Webster.
Born into the 90’s is the 1992 debut collaboration album by R. Kelly and the R&B group Public Announcement. The album featured several R&B hits, including: “She’s Got That Vibe,” “Honey Love”, and “Slow Dance (Hey Mr. DJ)” just to name several.
Public Announcement released several albums All Work, No Play, Don't Hold Back and When the Smoke Clears. The R&B group hit songs include "Body Bumpin' (Yippie-Yi-Yo)", "Mamacita" "John Doe," "Man Ain't Supposed To Cry."
Earl Robinson worked with numerous artist on They Authentic Records, LLC. He contributed his time producing, giving vocal lessons and developing artist. Over the past several years Robinson has worked with artist such as Tocarra, Prince JoShun, Ra Unskrypted and released solo albums titled: Kiss The Night Away and The Steppers Set on his label Done Deal Records LLC.
We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.
