Earl LC Robinson Former Member of the Platinum Recording R&B Group Public Announcement Passes Away at 59

Earl LC Robinson former member of the Platinum Recording R&B group Public Announcement passes away at 59. The R&B group Public Announcement was founded in 1991 by Earl Robinson. R Kelly hired the group after firing his previous group, MGM. The original members of Public Announcement were Earl Robinson, Andre Boykins, and Ricky Webster.