McObject Releases eXtremeDB/rt 2.0: Persistent Hard Real-Time Database System with Breakthrough Deadline and Flash Memory Control

McObject has released eXtremeDB/rt 2.0, the next evolution of its hard real-time database system. Now supporting persistent storage with deterministic flash management and advanced deadline scheduling, version 2.0 ensures predictable performance even under extreme workload and timing constraints. Ideal for aerospace, industrial, and safety-critical environments where timing precision truly matters.