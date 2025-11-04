McObject Releases eXtremeDB/rt 2.0: Persistent Hard Real-Time Database System with Breakthrough Deadline and Flash Memory Control
McObject has released eXtremeDB/rt 2.0, the next evolution of its hard real-time database system. Now supporting persistent storage with deterministic flash management and advanced deadline scheduling, version 2.0 ensures predictable performance even under extreme workload and timing constraints. Ideal for aerospace, industrial, and safety-critical environments where timing precision truly matters.
Federal Way, WA, November 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- McObject LLC, a global leader in embedded database technology, today announced the release of eXtremeDB/rt 2.0, the latest evolution of its hard real-time database system engineered for deterministic performance in mission-critical embedded environments. Featuring expanded support for persistent storage, advanced flash memory management, and refined transaction deadline control, eXtremeDB/rt 2.0 sets a new benchmark for reliability and predictability in real-time data management.
Persistence Meets Predictability
eXtremeDB/rt 2.0 introduces support for persistent databases alongside its proven in-memory architecture:
• xFile™ enables fully transactional persistent database storage over block devices and file systems.
• xFlash™ utilizes unmanaged NAND flash memory with McObject’s proprietary Transactional Flash Translation Layer (TFTL™), ensuring fully deterministic transactions while extending flash memory life and reliability through efficient management of wear leveling, bad blocks, garbage collection, and write amplification.
TFTL: A Flash Management Revolution
Complementing the copy-on-write (CoW) deadline-aware transaction model introduced in version 1.2, eXtremeDB/rt 2.0 introduces advanced support for raw flash media through its new Transactional Flash Translation Layer (TFTL). This deadline-aware flash management technology eliminates latency unpredictability common in conventional flash handling, ensuring uncompromised real-time performance and deterministic behavior.
Smarter Deadline Management
The new release also expands control over transaction scheduling with multiple configurable deadline policies, giving developers the flexibility to balance timing precision and system responsiveness. Depending on the real-time application’s needs, eXtremeDB/rt 2.0 can enforce strict deadlines, adapt dynamically to runtime conditions, or delegate control back to the application for fully customized handling — ensuring deterministic behavior across a wide range of real-time scenarios.
Compact and Connected
With a dramatically reduced footprint, eXtremeDB/rt 2.0 is ideal for deeply embedded and resource-constrained environments. The new release also introduces an optional lightweight RESTful server that enables secure remote access via a published API and supports runtime performance monitoring through McObject’s popular xPanel dashboard — giving developers and deployment teams greater visibility and control over their systems.
Expanded Platform Support
Version 2.0 adds support for the increasingly popular Zephyr RTOS, and continues to broaden compatibility with STM32 and NXP-based microcontrollers, reinforcing McObject’s commitment to real-time performance across diverse embedded platforms.
“With eXtremeDB/rt 2.0, we deliver what real-time systems' developers need most: integrated flash memory support and deterministic scheduling — all with a smaller footprint and complete source code for full transparency,” said Andrei Gorine, CTO of McObject. “From avionics to industrial automation, this release empowers engineers to build systems that are not only fast and reliable—but uncompromisingly real-time.”
Availability
eXtremeDB/rt 2.0 is available immediately. For licensing, evaluation kits, and technical documentation, visit www.McObject.com.
About McObject
McObject is a pioneer in embedded database technology. With over two decades of experience, McObject's eXtremeDB database management system powers mission-critical applications worldwide. From IoT devices to financial trading platforms, eXtremeDB delivers unmatched performance, reliability, and scalability.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Shannon Levy
Director of Marketing
Email: press@mcobject.com
Phone: +1 (425) 888-8505
