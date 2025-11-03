Author the Captain of Deep Springs’s New Book, "The Adventures of Wiliford: Heretofore Untold," Follows the Friendship Between a Runaway and a Retired Janitor
Recent release “The Adventures of Wiliford: Heretofore Untold” from Page Publishing author The Captain of Deep Springs is a compelling novel that centers around Wiliford, a young boy who runs away to the woods from a bad home at the age of eight. After meeting a retired janitor who has also run away to the woods, the two form an unlikely bond that will forever change both their lives.
New York, NY, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Captain of Deep Springs, who currently resides in northern Georgia and has previously worked as a yacht captain and as a computer programmer and consultant, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Wiliford: Heretofore Untold”: a stirring tale that centers around a young boy who runs away from home, discovering who is truly is in the process with the help of an unlikely friend.
“‘The Adventures of Wiliford’ is a story that begins like millions of others. A young boy grows up in a household of alcohol and drug abuse. His future seems destined for heartache and tragedy. But refusing to cower to the evil that surrounded him, Wiliford, at the tender age of eight, made a courageous choice that forever changed his destiny. He ran away from home, into the woods behind his house,” writes the author.
“Unknown to him, someone else had also run away to those same woods. Sammy Joe Barger, a retired janitor and Scoutmaster, had his own reasons for running away. Unlike the millions of other runaways whose lives fall into ruin, they found purpose and meaning in each other’s company. What followed was an adventure that transformed them both, physically, intellectually, and spiritually.
“Their story is told in the unique voice of a former classmate of Wiliford, Jennifer Rutherford Miller. Tasked by Wiliford to write his story, she reveals what none of his high school classmates ever knew about his beginnings. Neither did his adoring college football fans nor the millions of viewers who watched his funeral on national TV and wept. Nor did few know the real identity of the man who preached his funeral.”
Published by Page Publishing, The Captain of Deep Springs’s engaging tale is a fast-paced read that will keep the pages turning. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Adventure of Wiliford: Heretofore Untold” will keep readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Wiliford: Heretofore Untold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
