Author the Captain of Deep Springs’s New Book, "The Adventures of Wiliford: Heretofore Untold," Follows the Friendship Between a Runaway and a Retired Janitor

Recent release “The Adventures of Wiliford: Heretofore Untold” from Page Publishing author The Captain of Deep Springs is a compelling novel that centers around Wiliford, a young boy who runs away to the woods from a bad home at the age of eight. After meeting a retired janitor who has also run away to the woods, the two form an unlikely bond that will forever change both their lives.