Author Dr. Jose Bronet’s New Book, "Writing a Thesis Based on Surveys," Offers Readers of Any Academic Level an In-Depth Guide for Mastering the Art of Writing a Thesis
Recent release “Writing a Thesis Based on Surveys: A Step-by-Step Guide for Master's and Doctoral Students” from Page Publishing author Dr. Jose Bronet is a thorough guide to help readers navigate the difficult path of writing their thesis. Drawing from his professional and academic experience, Dr. Bronet offers practical advice to make writing a thesis a simple and more streamlined endeavor.
Plano, TX, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jose Bronet, a seasoned leader and a distinguished academic in the field of business administration, has completed his new book, “Writing a Thesis Based on Surveys: A Step-by-Step Guide for Master's and Doctoral Students”: a practical guide tailored for students in business administration, social sciences, education, and others to help them navigate the complexities of academic research.
A doctor of business administration with summa-cum-laude honor from the Swiss School of Business Management (SSBM), Dr. Bronet has dedicated his academic and professional career to bridging theory and practice. His research into the role of high-impact professional services in SaaS Revenue has been published internationally, solidifying his reputation as a thought leader in the industry. Dr. Bronet’s passion for mentoring future leaders is reflected in his role as a professor at SSBM Geneva, where he guides doctoral students through their academic journeys. A chartered manager (fellow) and an advocate for excellence, he combines technical expertise, strategic acumen, and a deep commitment to innovation and education.
In “Writing a Thesis Based on Surveys,” author Dr. Jose Bronet draws from his extensive experience as a professor and researcher, to demystify every stage of thesis writing—from survey design and data analysis to presenting results and preparing for the paper’s defense. This book combines theoretical rigor with actionable insights, making it an indispensable companion for both first-time researchers and seasoned students.
“I wrote this book with my students in mind,” writes Dr. Bronet. “Nine out of ten of them base their research on surveys. However, nine out of ten of those students either do not have the right skills and knowledge to perform survey-based research or do not know how to apply it practically. Additionally, most of the books that are out there are very theoretical and cover all aspects of research. Unfortunately, this abundance of resources makes students jump from book to book and topic to topic to structure the work the best they can; the outcome is that students are typically lost, unable to apply the knowledge that they have acquired.
“This book simplifies the process by breaking it down into a series of sequential, manageable steps (there will be no need to jump from one topic to another), offering clear explanations, examples, tips, and tools to help you at every stage.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Jose Bronet’s enlightening guide is packed with practical examples, essential tips, and straightforward methods to help simplify the thesis journey, avoid common pitfalls, and achieve academic excellence. Whether readers are just starting their research or fine-tuning their final draft, “Writing a Thesis Based on Surveys” is the ultimate resource for a well-organized, impactful thesis.
Readers who wish to experience this comprehensive work can purchase “Writing a Thesis Based on Surveys: A Step-by-Step Guide for Master's and Doctoral Students” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A doctor of business administration with summa-cum-laude honor from the Swiss School of Business Management (SSBM), Dr. Bronet has dedicated his academic and professional career to bridging theory and practice. His research into the role of high-impact professional services in SaaS Revenue has been published internationally, solidifying his reputation as a thought leader in the industry. Dr. Bronet’s passion for mentoring future leaders is reflected in his role as a professor at SSBM Geneva, where he guides doctoral students through their academic journeys. A chartered manager (fellow) and an advocate for excellence, he combines technical expertise, strategic acumen, and a deep commitment to innovation and education.
In “Writing a Thesis Based on Surveys,” author Dr. Jose Bronet draws from his extensive experience as a professor and researcher, to demystify every stage of thesis writing—from survey design and data analysis to presenting results and preparing for the paper’s defense. This book combines theoretical rigor with actionable insights, making it an indispensable companion for both first-time researchers and seasoned students.
“I wrote this book with my students in mind,” writes Dr. Bronet. “Nine out of ten of them base their research on surveys. However, nine out of ten of those students either do not have the right skills and knowledge to perform survey-based research or do not know how to apply it practically. Additionally, most of the books that are out there are very theoretical and cover all aspects of research. Unfortunately, this abundance of resources makes students jump from book to book and topic to topic to structure the work the best they can; the outcome is that students are typically lost, unable to apply the knowledge that they have acquired.
“This book simplifies the process by breaking it down into a series of sequential, manageable steps (there will be no need to jump from one topic to another), offering clear explanations, examples, tips, and tools to help you at every stage.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Jose Bronet’s enlightening guide is packed with practical examples, essential tips, and straightforward methods to help simplify the thesis journey, avoid common pitfalls, and achieve academic excellence. Whether readers are just starting their research or fine-tuning their final draft, “Writing a Thesis Based on Surveys” is the ultimate resource for a well-organized, impactful thesis.
Readers who wish to experience this comprehensive work can purchase “Writing a Thesis Based on Surveys: A Step-by-Step Guide for Master's and Doctoral Students” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories