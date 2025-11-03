Author Dr. Jose Bronet’s New Book, "Writing a Thesis Based on Surveys," Offers Readers of Any Academic Level an In-Depth Guide for Mastering the Art of Writing a Thesis

Recent release “Writing a Thesis Based on Surveys: A Step-by-Step Guide for Master's and Doctoral Students” from Page Publishing author Dr. Jose Bronet is a thorough guide to help readers navigate the difficult path of writing their thesis. Drawing from his professional and academic experience, Dr. Bronet offers practical advice to make writing a thesis a simple and more streamlined endeavor.