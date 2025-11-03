Author James Osterhaus’s New Book, "Difficult Run: A Novel," is Stirring Tale of a Man’s Attempts to Remember His Past and All He Endured During the American Civil War

Recent release “Difficult Run: A Novel” from Covenant Books author James Osterhaus is a gripping novel that centers around a man who must remember what happened to him during the Civil War nearly twenty years prior. But as he tries to remember, the shadows descend and cloud out his memories, leading him down a long road to try and regain his past.