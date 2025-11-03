Author Andy Sprague’s New Book, "Searching for Treasures," is a Poignant and Compelling Assortment of Poems Inspired by the Author’s Experiences and Emotions

Recent release “Searching for Treasures” from Newman Springs Publishing author Andy Sprague is a powerful and heartfelt assortment of poems and reflections that invite readers to follow along on an intimate journey through the author’s soul, revealing how his experiences have shaped him into the man he is today.