Author Andy Sprague’s New Book, "Searching for Treasures," is a Poignant and Compelling Assortment of Poems Inspired by the Author’s Experiences and Emotions
Recent release “Searching for Treasures” from Newman Springs Publishing author Andy Sprague is a powerful and heartfelt assortment of poems and reflections that invite readers to follow along on an intimate journey through the author’s soul, revealing how his experiences have shaped him into the man he is today.
New York, NY, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andy Sprague has completed his new book, “Searching for Treasures”: a touching collection of poems inspired by the author’s experiences that reflect on the nature of the human condition and the struggles and trials he has endured throughout life.
“My poems come from my heart and all the feelings I have,” shares the author. “I’m fifty-two years old. I’ve been locked up in prison twenty-three years. My full release date is 2049. I’m at Chillicothe Correctional Institute.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Andy Sprague’s enthralling series will captivate the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this intimate self-portrait through prose. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Searching for Treasures” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Searching for Treasures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“My poems come from my heart and all the feelings I have,” shares the author. “I’m fifty-two years old. I’ve been locked up in prison twenty-three years. My full release date is 2049. I’m at Chillicothe Correctional Institute.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Andy Sprague’s enthralling series will captivate the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this intimate self-portrait through prose. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Searching for Treasures” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Searching for Treasures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories