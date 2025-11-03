Rebecca Varon’s New Book, "How I Felt: An Artist's Search Within," is a Beautiful Series That Explores the Author’s Work with Wool and the Inspiration Behind Each Piece
Woodland Hills, CA, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rebecca Varon, a loving mother and a breast cancer survivor, has completed her most recent book, “How I Felt: An Artist's Search Within”: a poignant memoir that explores the author’s crafts and the inspiration behind each piece, exploring her goals with every one of her handmade works.
Rebecca Varon has a rich and diverse background in music, film, and theatre, but it was the arrival of her daughter that inspired her to begin exploring the world of handmade wool crafts. She has taught felting workshops, and her art has been displayed at many locations, including two years of exhibitions for the winter holidays at the Oakwood Premier Tokyo Midtown. In addition, her work has raised thousands of dollars for Japan’s Habitat for Humanity.
“Welcome to my world,” shares Varon. “I love wool, and I love people too. That means you! … Why do I love wool? It reminds me of, well, me. It’s sloppy. Wool covers my floor, chairs, and file cabinets randomly, as if a small bomb exploded and sent the fleece flying. No matter how I try to arrange my wool into neat palettes of colors and then organize them in labeled plastic bins with lids, they somehow find their way out. The wool wants to play the way small children do. My inner child wants to play too. I talk with the wool about life. Together we laugh, sometimes cry, and discuss our plans to venture around the world as one.
“Through this book, I will describe how I conceived of and then created my favorite, beloved needle-felted wall pieces and, at the same time, share my emotions and dreams associated with them.
“As you open this book, take my hand and come along with me on my journey. With each chapter, I will show how each piece communicates the importance of using our imagination, creativity, and originality.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rebecca Varon’s book is a stirring piece that promises to bring inspiration and joy to readers from all walks of life as they discover how each of the author’s pieces is a stirring collection of her vast experiences and trials. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “How I Felt” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “How I Felt: An Artist's Search Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
