Carol Weygandt Smedley’s New Book, “If I Could Unlock The Secrets Of Nature,” Follows Three Siblings as They Enjoy a Variety of Outdoor Adventures Together
Hopewell, PA, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carol Weygandt Smedley has completed her most recent book, “If I Could Unlock The Secrets Of Nature: A Collection of Children's Outdoor Adventures”: a heartfelt, true story inspired by the author’s grandchildren that follows their many activities in nature as they get to know the great outdoors and all the wonderful adventures that await them.
Author Carol Weygrandt Smedley has had a love for the outdoors as well as photographing it for as long as she can remember. The author studied botany along with horticulture in Latin for five years at the prestigious Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. She then ran her own land-scaping business for fifteen years until the tragic passing of her eldest daughter. After her other daughter gave her three beautiful grandchildren, Smedley found a new passion for living in teaching them everything that she had learned at Longwood Gardens.
“My favorite thing about this children’s book is the wonderful way that the facts and fantasy are brought together through these great outdoor adventures,” writes Smedley. “The main characters are a family of three, covering a good range of ages. Owen is the oldest brother, with two younger sisters, Addison and Emelia. Who you will meet throughout the book. Each outdoor adventure takes place in the wilds of Pennsylvania. It really is a magical place to learn tips on survival. Each picture is taken from their real-life experiences.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Weygandt Smedley’s book is also an interactive story with clues on every page to help keep readers engaged as they follow along on Owen, Addison, and Emelia’s adventures. With incredibly vivid nature photography to help bring each story to life, “If I Could Unlock The Secrets Of Nature” is sure to make readers of all ages excited about being outdoors, helping them to feel safe enough to enjoy the magic that happens every day in nature.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “If I Could Unlock The Secrets Of Nature: A Collection of Children's Outdoor Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
