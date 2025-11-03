Dorothy Coats Boykins’s New Book, "My Spiritual Journey with God," Explores How the Author’s Trust in God Has Guided Her Through Life’s Trials and Triumphs
St. Louis, MO, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dorothy Coats Boykins, a creator, inventory, business owner, dreamer, doer, achiever, and giver, has completed her most recent book, “My Spiritual Journey with God”: a riveting, faith-based memoir that chronicles the incredible path the author has walked with God by her side.
“This book is about God, love, faith, trust, dreamers, miracles, racism, believing in God, and the power of God,” writes Boykins. “The book tells you a true story about the spiritual journey God and I had together. As you read ‘My Spiritual Journey with God’, you will come to understand how he is preparing me for my dream on each different journey. Upon reading the book, you will come away breathless when God reveals the power he has. May God bless you and walk before you to prepare the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dorothy Coats Boykins’s book will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on this moving account of how God prepares his children for whatever life throws their way. Deeply personal and candid, “My Spiritual Journey with God” is shared with the hope of inspiring readers to open their hearts and minds to God’s presence and accept his guiding love in all aspects of their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “My Spiritual Journey with God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
