Adrea Elizabeth’s New Book, "The Winged Witch of Matches: Part 1," Follows a Young Woman Who, While Healing from Past Trauma in Romania, Discovers Her Dormant Abilities
New York, NY, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Adrea Elizabeth has completed her most recent book, “The Winged Witch of Matches: Part 1”: a poignant and compelling novel that centers around Claura who, after suffering through the trauma of losing a baby, is told to go to Romania in order to heal from her pain. But while there, Claura awakens to her innate abilities and discovers her true path as a witch.
“In part 1, chapters 1 to 35, Claura is a pure witch who happens to be born from one of the most powerful realms in existence. She just doesn’t know it yet,” writes Adrea. “A downfall of circumstances led her to risk leaving her home from the advice of her trusted yet barely known doctor. Off to Romania, she goes to have some time to replenish, to reset, and to simply heal from the trauma of a stillborn. She finds herself falling for a man before the plane even lands, a dream taking hold to warn her of his presence. She thinks it was just a dream, only for her real life to start to take a turn that she cannot wake up from upon arrival. She finds herself in situations that bring to light that these men in her life are not, in fact, just mere human men, and her conflicted feelings between them remain her ongoing struggle while also learning of her own intuition and abilities. The situation evolves to lead her to come face-to-face with another supernatural soul she feels a deep connection to—only this time…it’s different, much different, because under the surface of their deeper connection is a reason such unexpected emotions exist in the first place—emotions that have been at play for longer than she can imagine.”
Published by Fulton Books, Adrea Elizabeth’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Claura’s journey to master her abilities and connect with both the world and herself in a brand new way. Expertly paced and character-driven, readers will fall in love with “The Winged Witch of Matches: Part 1,” leaving them spellbound and eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Winged Witch of Matches: Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
