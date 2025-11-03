Jalil Agee’s New Book, "The Shadow Protocol: The Architect," Follows an Inspector's Attempts to Stop an International Shadowy Organization Controlling the Global Markets
Marshall, TX, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jalil Agee, a distinguished security professional who spent eight years serving in the Navy, has completed his most recent book, “The Shadow Protocol: The Architect”: a gripping crime thriller that centers around Detective Inspector Amara Khan, whose team must work to stop an organization that is manipulating the world’s economy through targeted assassinations.
Born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana, author Jalil Agee’s professional journey began with a commendable eight-year tenure in the United States Navy, serving from 2006 to 2014. After being honorably discharged, Jalil cultivated a robust career in the security field focused on protecting individuals, organizations, and assets. His expertise spans physical security, cybersecurity protocols, and risk management, earned through years of hands-on experience and continuous professional development. In addition to his security career, Jalil has embraced his passion for writing, and currently resides on a farm in East Texas with his wife and their four daughters.
“A series of high-profile assassinations targeting tech moguls rocks the globe,” writes Agee. “Each killing is meticulously planned, leaving no trace except a cryptic symbol etched at the crime scene. Interpol’s elite task force, led by Detective Inspector Amara Khan, uncovers a conspiracy tied to a shadowy organization, the Shadow Protocol, manipulating global markets through murder. As Amara and her international team chase leads across continents, they confront personal demons, betrayals, and a mastermind who’s always one step ahead. The clock ticks toward a catastrophic event that could destabilize the world economy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jalil Agee’s book draws upon the author’s background as a security professional and Navy veteran to deliver a riveting saga that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. With Amara and her team hot on the Shadow Protocol’s tail, will they manage to bring down the organization in time or will the world be forever changed through economic terrorism and violence?
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Shadow Protocol: The Architect” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
